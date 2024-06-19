Saints sitting nicely as they near the halfway point of the season

The AFL North West competition might be a smaller one than it has been in recent seasons but that hasn't slowed down the Inverell Saints men's and women's teams.
The Saints men are sitting on top of the table while the women sit in second after five rounds of the four-club competition.
The men have had one loss, albeit relatively small one by 12 points, to in Tamworth Swans in round three.
They have since redeemed that loss with a 12.14-86 to 5.6-36 to the Swans in their last start.
Coach Matt Harrison said they took the previous defeat as a learning experience and it paid dividends.
"We changed our structures a little bit," he said.
"We worked on a few things and it obviously worked because we had a good win up here against them on the weekend."
The squad the Saints have is "pretty similar" to the 2023 premiership-winning one.
But there has been changes after an injury-riddled start to the year.
"We had a few injuries early on. Most of them are back on deck," Harrison said.
"I think we had two injuries early in the first game. One is still two or three weeks off."
Overall, Harrison is happy with how things are shaping up.
"The boys are starting to come together and play some really good footy," he said.
"It is all starting to work.
"Our midfielders are getting some pretty good ball out of the middle and giving us a fair bit of direction."
But there's definitely a couple of things to work on, namely kicking goals.
"It has always been a Saints problem - we still have got to work on our kicking a bit," Harrison said.
"Our accuracy at goals costs us at times."
This Saturday the Saints head to Gunnedah's Wolseley Oval to face the Bulldogs.
The Gunnedah club is in a re-building phase but the visitors are aware of how dangerous they can be on their home turf.
"They have got a young side, a lot of first timers to the game who are still working the game out," Harrison said.
"It is never an easy trip to Gunnedah, it can't be taken lightly.
"I am hoping we can.go down there and perform.
"It is a big trip and Gunnedah always turns it on at home."
