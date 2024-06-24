Cluster of talented stars raise $50,000 for Cancer Council | Gallery

Kerry White partnered with Claudia Cush and were the first brave couple to step on to the dance floor. They performed a ballroom routine wearing blue for prostate cancer;

Chris Watchirs partnered with Kiara Lind performed a fun hip hop performance to Ice Ice baby, blinged out in gold for childhood cancer awareness;

Emi Campbell danced with her dance teacher of 20 years, Laura King. Their performance was based on songs about the friendship and bond they shared;