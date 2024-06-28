Wind farm community fund to open round two soon

Squadron Energy's Sapphire Wind Farm offers bi-annual community grants for programs, events or infrastructure and repairs.
In the first round of funding this year, Inverell Cycle Club was awarded $9000 for the Grafton to Inverell Finish Line Festival.
"The support of the Sapphire Wind Farm was instrumental in attracting the Inverell community to be part of the 63 rd edition of the iconic Cycling Classic and the Sapphire Wind Farm Finish Line Festival is a highlight," Chris Thompson from the Cycle Club said.
"Thanks to the support of the Sapphire Wind Farm, the local Inverell community and visitors enjoy a two-day festival including food, entertainment and cycling related activities".
The Festival ran successfully in April.
The first round provided more than $90,000 in funding to various sporting clubs, music groups, safety upgrades and infrastructure for community groups and events.
Sapphire Wind Farm operations manager David Williamson said Squadron Energy was proud to support a wide array of community organisations.
"Squadron Energy is always looking for ways to support our communities over the long term and bolster community ties by backing projects that promote healthy, active communities," Mr Williamson said.
"We were also immensely proud to support the Grafton to Inverell sporting event for the third year running this year. Major sporting events like the Grafton to Inverell bring communities together."
"As Australia's leading renewable energy company, we couldn't think of a better way to support the entire community than by backing this fantastic world class cycling event that showcases the very best of Northern New South Wales."
The contribution from Sapphire Wind Farm helped the Inverell Cycle Club provide vital infrastructure, equipment and services to host a Finish Line Festival over two days.
"The community and visitors experienced the atmosphere of a National Road Series cycling event on Saturday that included a multi-cultural food festival and a post-event celebration dinner and event highlights at a popular local venue. Sunday at Lake Inverell included family cycling activities and invited local cyclists to either enter or support the circuit racing action that featured the leading Australian domestic riders at one of the most exciting racing venues in the country." Mr Thompson said.
Round two of Squadron Energy Sapphire Wind Farm community benefit funds opens on August 12.
To find out more information visit https://inverell.nsw.gov.au/building-and-development/wind-farms/sapphire-wind-farm-community-fund/ or call Council on (02) 67288 288.
