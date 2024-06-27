Man to front court charged with aggravated break and enter, firearm offences

A 62-year-old man will front court in Tamworth today charged with multiple offences following an alleged assault in Inverell.
About 12.30am, Thursday, June 27, police attended a unit on Hindmarsh Street following reports of an assault.
It's being alleged that the 62-year-old man attended the unit where he assaulted a 59-year-old man with a firearm, before leaving the scene.
The injured man was taken to Inverell Hospital for treatment to lacerations to his face and arm. He has since been released.
Following inquiries, police attended a unit on Macintyre Street and a police operation was established when they could not gain entry to the premises.
A short time later, a 62-year-old man was arrested without incident.
Police searched the premises where they allegedly located a shotgun and cannabis, which were seized for forensic examination.
The man was taken to Inverell Police Station where he was charged with several offences including: specially aggravated break and enter; possession of unauthorised prohibited firearm; and possess prohibited drug.
He was refused bail and will appear at Tamworth Local Court today, Friday, June 28.
