Telling tails out of school | Macintyre students teach dogs new tricks

STUDENTS at Macintyre High School have unleashed their potential with working dogs at Delungra Showground.
Over a two-day course designed by careers adviser Deb Snaith, 20 students learned how to command and control dogs in a working environment, as well as basic caring skills.
"Hopefully this training will help me find work on a cattle station in the north when I leave school," year 11 student Nick Hilton, 17, said.
As with many of the other students who took part in the course, Nick lives on a property and works at Newstead, the homestead made famous in Tom Roberts' painting, The Golden Fleece.
"I have my own kelpie, Woody and this course has taught me how to teach him obedience and generally how to work around sheep," Nick said.
Inverell Show Dog Trial organiser and working dogs trainer Matt Ehsman brought kelpies, border collies and a German shepherd, over the two-day course held at the showground to familiarise the students with dogs.
All students who took part in the program are from year 11 and studying for their primary industries certificate II and III.
Daniel Griffey, 16, brought his own working kelpie, Jazz, to the course.
"One of the things I learned was how to control my dog with stock and different positioning, making sure she doesn't play up," Daniel said.
"It was good to learn commands such as sit, hold the stock and end them around."
Ms Snaith said she devised the course during COVID lockdowns.
"Then, the demand for pups and dogs skyrocketed, highlighting the importance for all owners and carers to have knowledge on how to train and care for their dogs," Ms Snaith said.
"This program provides a solid grounding in the animal care industry, supporting work experience, employment and the promotion of animal studies and agriculture as pathways for students."
Ms Snaith said the working dog program proved a big hit with students, boosting their confidence.
The program is part of the Regional Industry Education Partnerships, which connects schools with employers and industry.
Ms Snaith said police officers, local veterinarians and representatives from Inverell Shire Council were also part of the program, discussing responsible pet ownership with the students.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.