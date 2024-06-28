Against the grain: How the next generation of farmers get their foot in the door

Martin Murray was just 26 years old when he bought his very first property, a block of land near Delungra 45 minutes west of Inverell.
Buying into the property wasn't easy, but farming was in his blood and where there's a will, there's a way.
"There were plenty of challenges, no doubt about it," Mr Murray said, "actually it was nearly impossible."
An experienced agronomist and grains grower, Mr Murray directs his own business, Encompass Ag Solutions which provides agronomic services as well as application and research.
The business helps finance what he calls his 'farming addiction'.
"I just love burning diesel," Mr Murray said.
"I'm passionate about helping young farmers to realise their dreams of land ownership and developing the skills to venture into agribusiness, but the truth is that nowadays it's getting harder and harder to get your foot in the door."
Mr Murray is involved with the NSW Farmers Young Farmer Council and NFF Young Farmer Council.
He joined NSW Farmers in 2015, wanting to represent the interests and concerns of young people entering into agriculture.
"The aim is to get as many young people into agriculture as possible.
"As an association, we have been working for quite some time towards stamp duty exemptions when it comes to the purchase of a new property, this is a significant disadvantage compared to young city residents purchasing homes zoned as residential.
"Secondly, the NSWF Young Farmers Council is working on a discussion paper on a joint equity scheme, similar to the home buyer scheme.
"It would not only be a win for young farmers helping them get a block, but it would also be a win for the government because agricultural land is one of the safest asset classes and has been for over a decade at least."
Surging land prices aren't the only hurdle making it difficult for young farmers wanting to start up in agriculture.
The costs of machinery and farm equipment can easily send investors tens of thousands of dollars further into the red, then there's the cost of fuel, fertilizer, and electricity, all of which have increased significantly since My Murray realised his dream of farm ownership nearly four years ago.
While land values had risen, Mr Murray said, so too had input prices to produce food and fibre from that land, meaning high yields and commodity prices that had driven the price rises had been eaten up by inflation.
"The rise in agricultural land prices is a double-edged sword - good for those wanting to sell, tough for those wanting to buy."
According to a 2023 Agriculture in Australia snapshot, 25% of the Australian ag workforce was aged 15 -34 years of age (compared to 37 percent in the general workforce).
The median age of agricultural sector workers was 50 years in 2021, unchanged from 2016. This is older than the median age of the general Australian workforce (40 years in 2021).
"I think one of the best things you can do if you're a young farmer is get into contracting. Contract spraying, fertiliser spreading, and sowing for example. Contracting is great for cash flow and also for getting you into the machinery.
The ability to navigate through agritech is an advantage that younger generations have over the status quo and is driving young farmers to maximise productivity per hectare.
"But my best advice is to be creative, look at all your options, and play to your strengths."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.