The Inverell Times
The Inverell Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our Future

Against the grain: How the next generation of farmers get their foot in the door

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
June 28 2024 - 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Martin Murray was just 26 years old when he bought his very first property, a block of land near Delungra 45 minutes west of Inverell.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

Local New England journalist covering all manner of issues social, political, sports, business. Please feel free to get in touch with me directly heath.forsyth@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0407 410 222

More from Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.