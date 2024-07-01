The Inverell Times
Speed limit dropped to 60 on section of Yetman Road

Updated July 2 2024 - 7:18pm, first published 8:43am
The section of Yetman Road that will now be a 60km/h zone. Picture supplied.
Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on Yetman Road, Inverell, following the approval of a speed zone change between the Ring Street roundabout and 25 metres north of Taylor Avenue.

