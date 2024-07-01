Speed limit dropped to 60 on section of Yetman Road

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on Yetman Road, Inverell, following the approval of a speed zone change between the Ring Street roundabout and 25 metres north of Taylor Avenue.
Transport for NSW completed a speed zone review on this 864-metre section of Yetman Road earlier this year following requests from some residents.
The review found the speed limit should be reduced from 80km/h to 60km/h, which will increase the safety environment of Yetman Road while adding about 13 seconds to travelling times.
Motorists are advised to drive to the new conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
