The Inverell Times
The Inverell Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Council meets with health deputy to advocate for area

By Staff Writers
Updated July 2 2024 - 7:18pm, first published 8:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inverell Mayor Paul Harmon with Deputy Secretary for Regional Health Luke Sloan.
Inverell Mayor Paul Harmon with Deputy Secretary for Regional Health Luke Sloan.

Inverell Shire Council has continued to advocate for strong healthcare presence in the region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More from Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.