'Every game matters': Highlanders brace for Quirindi

The fourth-placed Inverell Highlanders' match up with the fifth-placed Quirindi Lions could be pivotal as to the make-up of the top four in the 2024 Central North season.
And make no mistake, the Highlanders are aware of how detrimental a loss to them could be to their finals' hopes.
The Highlanders will host Quirindi this Saturday for round 13 and Inverell president Justin Oakenfull labelled it as "the most important game of the year".
"We went to Quirindi were lucky enough to beat them down there, they are a very good side and now we need to back it up at home," he said.
You only have to have one slip and you can be overtaken pretty quickly.- Justin Oakenfull
"Every game matters.
"You can be cruising along in fourth and a team in fifth might have two byes so they get eight points.
"You only have to have one slip and you can be overtaken pretty quickly."
The Highlanders have had a strong season so far.
They took on reigning premiers Moree in an away fixture on Saturday and were pipped 41-33.
Before that, they had back-to-back byes and a general weekend off due to the Country Championships.
"We were coming a month off without any rugby and we probably ran out of gas the last 10 or 15," Oakenfull said.
"Moree were a bit match fit and just wore us [out] at the end.
"The boys were certainly disappointed we got so close and got nailed in the last five minutes."
"They are benchmark side, Moree, and have been for a couple of years."
Oakenfull said the aim is to continue building from the Moree game and push for a finals berth, starting with Quirindi on Saturday.
"We have had our month spell, we have a game right through to finals now, hopefully we get there," he said.
As far as personnel, the Highlanders are sitting in a strong position without too many on the sidelines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.