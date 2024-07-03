Council candidate briefing session to run

If you are considering standing for council, you can find out what is involved at the upcoming candidate briefing session.
Inverell Shire Council will provide a briefing session next week for prospective candidates to gain a better understanding of the role of Councillor, ahead of the NSW Local Government elections on Saturday, September 14.
The pre-election candidate briefing session will run on July 10 from 6pm to 9.30pm at council's Administration building in Otho Street.
The briefing session is being facilitated by Michael McMahon and supported by council and Local Government NSW.
The Office of Local Government has also published a 'stand for your community candidate guide' as a starting point to help you decide whether you would like to run.
The candidate briefing sessions will focus on these key areas:
. The benefits and importance of local government.
. Understanding the role of council and the role of councillor.
. A typical council structure.
. Challenges of the role and how to meet them.
. The importance of diverse representation on council.
. Importance of speaking out on key issues and how to do this confidently.
. Meeting procedures and rules of debate.
. Support available including information and networks.
To register to attend the candidate briefing, complete the form on the council's website For further information, please call Council on 6728 8288.
For further information on the election, including how to register as a candidate, visit the NSWEC at elections.nsw.gov.au or phone 1300 135 736.
