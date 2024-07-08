The Inverell Times
Ringmaster Rosie teaches kids how to clown about during school holidays

By Lydia Roberts
Updated July 8 2024 - 12:31pm, first published 12:25pm
Ringmaster Rosie, aka Jacqui Mackinnon, will teach children tricks of the circus trade, including spinning plates, feather balancing, juggling and human pyramids.
WANT to run away and join the circus? Look no further than Inverell Town Hall, where "Ringmaster Rosie" will entice children with two workshops aimed at keeping kids busy during the school holidays.

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

I cover the New England district. Phone me on 0477 347 108 if you have any news.

