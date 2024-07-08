Ringmaster Rosie teaches kids how to clown about during school holidays

WANT to run away and join the circus? Look no further than Inverell Town Hall, where "Ringmaster Rosie" will entice children with two workshops aimed at keeping kids busy during the school holidays.
Children of all ages can take part in the workshops, to be held on Tuesday, July 9, at 10am and 1pm.
In the two sessions, Rosie, aka Jacqui Mackinnon, will teach children tricks of the circus trade, including spinning plates, feather balancing, juggling and human pyramids.
"There's something for all different interests and types," Ms Mckinnon, founder of Circus in Education, said.
"It's all about providing positive risk taking experiences and fitness through fun."
Inverell Shire Council corporate support coordinator Nikki Baxter said it was the first time Council had hosted the Circus in Education.
Founded by Ms Mckinnon, Circus in Education is a travelling show that brings circus workshops to rural towns.
Ms Baxter said it was a good way to keep kids entertained and busy during the winter school holidays.
"We wanted to bring entertainment indoors for the winter months, but still be active and fun for children during the holidays," Ms Baxter said.
The circus has proved a winner, with bookings for the workshops filling fast.
A circus superstar, Ms Mckinnon has travelled the world performing with Circus Oz.
She represented Australia in the European Circus Schools Conference in Belgium and is also a schoolteacher.
As well as touring Europe and England with the circus, Ms Mckinnon completed an education and drama degree with first class honours and a high distinction.
Her workshops combine learning and fun.
"Each workshop goes for about an hour and kids will learn the coolest tricks," Ms Mckinnon said.
On Wednesday, July 10 Ms Mckinnon will host a two-hour "play space" at the town hall, where children aged between five and 12 years can clown around.
Council has booked a number of activities to coincide with the fortnight of school holidays, starting from Monday, July 8.
A three-dimensional, computer aided design and mechanical drawing course will be held by Andrew Blake over two days at the town hall annex, from July 16. Lunch and snacks are provided.
Inverell Shire Library will hold two workshops for children from kindergarten to year 6; how to decorate a wind chime (July 16) and how to decorate a ceramic vase (July 17).
On July 19, the library will also host free movie screenings of Lego Movie 2 and Captain Marvel.
Public schools return on Monday, July 22.
