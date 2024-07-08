Royal Ascot runners showcase their Melbourne Cup credentials

Two recent runners at the prestigious Royal Ascot meeting in the United Kingdom could be in contention to win the Melbourne Cup later this year.
Top Australian trainer Ciaron Maher won 'the race that stops the nation' with Gold Trip in 2022 and is eager to add another success to his glittering career CV.
Maher bought a share in Qatar Bloodstock's Middle Earth before he made his seasonal reappearance in the Aston Park Stakes at Newbury last month.
The horse produced an excellent performance to win the Group 3 race and was well-backed by punters to follow up over a slightly shorter distance in the Group 2 contest.
He stayed on well under jockey Oisin Murphy to finish third behind Isle Of Jura and Goliath and will likely relish the step up to two miles when he moves to Australia.
Leading betting sites rate Middle Earth as a 14/1 shot to win the Melbourne Cup and it would be no surprise to see his odds tumble over the next few months.
Maher confirmed that the horse will be aimed at some of the biggest races in Australia later this year after producing an eye-catching run at the royal meeting.
"He was a little bit slow into gear - they only went a moderate tempo and he closed off really well," Maher said.
"We'll just work out where he is in terms of handicapping, but we're very excited to get him out here. I'd say the Caulfield and Melbourne Cups would be the way to go."
Maher's involvement as a co-owner of Middle Earth is guaranteed to attract plenty of interest from racing experts in the run-up to the Melbourne Cup.
Platforms such as OnlyRacing provide valuable insights into racing and betting in Australia and their tipsters will have noted he is now training the horse.
Top racing expert Matt Abrahams is undoubtedly one to keep an eye on ahead of the race to see whether he thinks Middle Earth is a genuine Melbourne Cup contender.
Premier horse racing tips platform TheGreatTipOff recently revealed that Abrahams had made a $3,750 profit based on a $100 win bet stake on 20 selections in a single week.
His ability to identify value bets coupled with a disciplined wagering strategy is a combination which punters cannot afford to ignore when making their Melbourne Cup picks.
In addition to Middle Earth, the popular tipster will likely be monitoring developments with Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes winner Crystal Black.
The six-year-old defied a big weight to win the race at Royal Ascot and trainer Gerard Keane indicated a tilt at the Melbourne Cup could now be on the agenda.
Crystal Black's owners are keen to head overseas with the horse and jockey Colin Keane believes a step up to two miles could bring about further improvement.
"He definitely could be a Melbourne Cup horse," the jockey said. "Every time we step him up in trip it seems to bring about more improvement in him.
"The only slight worry I had for him heading to Ascot was the ground. I wasn't sure how he'd handle the quick ground. But riding him out in the mornings before the race, he was like a ballerina on the surface."
Keane junior was responsible for sourcing the horse on behalf of the owners having previously ridden the Willie Mullins-trained True Self for them a few years ago.
Crystal Black was previously trained by Dermot Weld, who won the Melbourne Cup with Vintage Crop (1993) and Media Puzzle (2002).
His next big target could be the Ebor Handicap at York in August. Absurde won the race last year and subsequently went on to finish seventh in the Melbourne Cup.
Crystal Black's current handicap rating is just one pound lower than Absurde's winning mark in the Ebor, which suggests he could be extremely competitive in Australia.
