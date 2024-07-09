Welcome addition to youth precinct | Minister opens bicycle safety track

A $65,000 children's bicycle safety track in the Inverell Youth Precinct has just opened, coinciding with the winter school holidays.
Transport Minister Jenny Aitchison was special guest at the grand opening on Tuesday, July 9.
About 40 children came to the opening, when experts were on hand to help properly fit cycle helmets and offer tips on safe cycling and bike maintenance.
The track is the latest addition to the youth precinct off Old Bundarra Road and comes complete with a mini roundabout, line markings and road safety.
It encourages children from across the shire to be active, socialise with new and old friends and learn about how to stay safe on the road in a fun, purpose-built educational environment.
"I was thrilled to visit Inverell for the opening of the circuit and I thank the council for working with Transport for NSW on such an important initiative," Ms Aitchison said after the opening.
"The new road safety education circuit in Inverell is a fun way to teach children about road rules and help make them safer cyclists and better drivers when they grow up."
Inverell Mayor Paul Harmon was a special guest at the opening.
"This new facility will ensure our youngest citizens can develop their skills and build up their road safety awareness in a safe and fun environment," Mayor Harmon said.
"The completion of the park is exciting news for families who love to spend time outdoors.
"The construction of a learn to ride 'traffic' park was a recommendation of Council's public open space strategy and is a great addition to the youth precinct."
The investment in the new circuit for children was supported by Inverell Shire Council. It's part of the NSW Government's plan to deliver new infrastructure and support councils to improve their recreation facilities and roads.
Latest state government data showed 685 children aged 10 and under were admitted to hospitals because of crashes involving their bikes between 2019 and 2023.
Ms Aitchison said the circuit would add to efforts to reduce the number of young children suffering serious injuries.
The children's bicycle safety track supplements other activities in the precinct, including a skate park, pump track and half-court for basketball.
