Talent coming through the rugby league ranks

The Warialda Wombats men's side had been cruising past teams in their recent matches but their local rivals proved more difficult.
The Wombats faced the Bingara Bullets in round 11 of the Group 19 rugby league competition and came away with a 30-22 win. Warialda's under-18 coach Les Cleal said it was what was expected from the local derby.
"I have been in hospital for a week, I didn't get down but I have got my spies, and they all said it was a good, hard game of footy," he said.
"They [Bingara] wouldn't go away."
Three of Cleal's under-18s stepped up to the men's grade. He was proud that was able to happen.
"We brought three juniors up which has been one of the best things to happen to the club - to bring three under 18s up to play first grade," Cleal said.
"We had five out and they filled the void. They were more than capable. They never made a mistake, so everyone tells me."
Cleal also believes having the 18s there has kept the men on their toes, and improved the competition overall.
"It is a good thing for rugby league. I think the Group at an A-grade level has gone up a notch," he said.
"It is definitely better than it was last year."
It nearly didn't happen either. Prior to the season starting, things were looking dire for the Wombats with the club struggling to fill positions on the committee.
They persisted and got one together which meant meant the juniors coming through the ranks had somewhere to go. Cleal said seeing them step up to senior rugby league, like on Saturday, made the persistence worthwhile.
"We had three meetings to try and get the club up and running before we found enough for an executive and committee," he said.
"To see that happen at the weekend was the just rewards for going on and getting ourselves an under 18s and an a grade side and a girl's side.
"Also at the weekend, a girl that played ladies oztag for us scored a try in the rugby union test for Australia. Tiarna Molloy. She played league tag with us from about 14 until she was about 16."
In the league tag, Bingara was too strong for Warialda, winning 42-nil.
