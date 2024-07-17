Bingara, Gwydir CWA members honour their founder with blue plaque

A GOOD horsewoman who could "drive a buggy at a gallop" has been honoured with a blue plaque at the Senior Citizens Rest Centre in Bingara.
Grace Munro, who was raised on a property just outside Inverell, co-founded the Country Women's Association and was its first president.
She died in 1964, aged 85, having recruited 4500 women to the ranks of the association and founding 100 branches across Australia.
The blue plaque honouring her life and achievements was unveiled by members of the Bingara and Gwydir branches of the CWA on July 2 at the centre, where members hold their regular meetings.
"Our patron, Roma Bundock, unveiled the plaque and that was followed by morning tea, with our famous scones and a celebration cake," Bingara CWA president, Marg Foster, said.
Seven members attended the unveiling.
"We applied for a blue plaque to honour Grace about 18 months ago and were delighted when our application was successful," Ms Foster said.
The plaques are minted by the NSW Government and celebrate the achievements of some of the state's remarkable individuals.
Grace Munro was born at Gragin, about 70 kilometres north west of Inverell, in 1879. She was the second of seven daughters born to a wealthy grazier.
She was educated by governesses and at Kambala, Sydney and married Hubert Munro in 1898.
They settled at Keera station, about 20 kilometres east of Bingara.
The couple had four children and it was the death of her youngest child that galvanised Mrs Munro into action.
She had been tending to another child in Sydney when the tragedy happened, an experience that made her determined to improve medical help for rural women and children.
In 1922, Mrs Munro helped organise a conference in Sydney which formally established the Country Women's Association of NSW.
Upon her election as president, Mrs Munro insisted the association be non-political.
She spent the next four years travelling across the state and Queensland, lobbying for the association, meeting with politicians to establish maternity wards in country hospitals and for improved conditions in trains and at railway refreshment rooms for women and children.
By the time Mrs Munro retired as president in 1926 because of bad health, she had firmly established the association, as well as raising vast amounts of money for the Australian Inland Mission's Aerial Medical Service, the Red Cross and St John.
Mrs Munro was later a member of the advisory council of New England University College from 1938.
She died in Sydney in 1964, a thin, tall woman with a forceful personality beloved by her children. Her ashes are scattered at Keera.
Mrs Munro's entry in the Australian Dictionary of Biography describes her as: "An accomplished horsewoman, she could drive a buggy at a gallop as well as any man. She was also a good shot, an expert needlewoman and a knowledgeable gardener."
Ms Foster said it was appropriate to erect the blue plaque at Bingara because it was the fourth CWA branch to be opened.
The three other plaques moulded were for Griffith restauranteurs and Greek immigrant brother Ioannis and Antonios Notaras, Susan Schardt, founder of the the founder of Royal Rehab in Ryde and Arthur Stace, who anonymously wrote the word "Eternity" on Sydney's streets for 35 years.
Heritage NSW executive director, Sam Kidman, said: "Grace Munro's plaque is a tribute to her unwavering commitment to improving the lives of regional and remote women, a legacy that continues to impact the lives of regional Australian women today through the work of the CWA."
