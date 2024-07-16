Push for New England writers to pitch their novels to publisher

NEW ENGLAND's writers are encouraged to unleash their inner book, with a "Pitch to the Publisher" project just announced.
Sophie Masson, chair of the New England Writers' Centre, said a generous $1500 grant from Arts North West secured the novel project, open only to writers and illustrators from the New England.
The project is aimed at bringing to light New England's hidden talent of writers and artists and has the support of Create NSW, the state government's arts and cultural funding body.
"We've partnered with Riveted Press to provide this unique opportunity," Ms Masson said.
"Writers and illustrators can submit a sample of their completed manuscript, and/or portfolio, with the goal of being published."
Pitching sessions previously run by the centre have led to book deals for the region's aspiring authors.
In 2019, Glen Innes writer Michael Burge successfully pitched his debut novel, Tank Water to an agent from MidnightSun and it was published in 2021.
His latest novel, The WatchNight, is about to be published globally by Addison and Highsmith.
But Pitch to the Publisher is the first time NEWC has developed the project specifically for online entrants.
Submission is free and limited to one pitch per person.
Budding authors have until August 2 to submit a summary of 500 words (or less), with details of their manuscript, including word count, genre and target audience, to the centre.
A panel of judges from New England will then assess each application before selecting the best to be sent to Riveted Press publisher Rowena Beresford.
Successful applicants will have a Zoom meeting with Ms Beresford later in the year, in which they can "pitch" their ideas.
NEWC board member and publisher Peter Creamer said it was vital applicants read the selection criteria.
"Each manuscript will be read and assessed and feedback will be given," Mr Creamer said.
All genre of writing would be considered, however, Riveted Press was particularly interested in mystery, thriller and spy novels.
The novel should be pitched to readers aged from nine to 90.
Illustrators should prepare a summary of 500 words of less of their work and illustration style/preferences. They should also send a separate file with a selection of images.
Ms Beresford has more than 20 years in the publishing industry and is the managing editor of Riveted Press.
So boot up, log in and start writing. For more information, visit newc.org.au.
