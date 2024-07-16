The Inverell Times
The Inverell Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Momentum for employment opportunities for Aboriginal people

By Staff Writers
July 17 2024 - 9:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joining forces are members of Real Futures, Pathfinders and ACE Community Colleges to deliver the Momentum program in Inverell and Moree. Picture by Momentum Program.
Joining forces are members of Real Futures, Pathfinders and ACE Community Colleges to deliver the Momentum program in Inverell and Moree. Picture by Momentum Program.

The highly acclaimed Momentum Program, an initiative funded by the NSW Government, is making its way to Inverell and Moree.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.