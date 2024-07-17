A big roll up of teams for Marquart Jug Qualifier

The Inverell men played their golf Marquart Jug Qualifier on Saturday.
While conditions were quite cool the keen interest in this four-ball-best-ball matchplay event brought many of the not so regular players out of the woodwork.
The day was well supported with 41 teams taking to the course.
A draw will be made for the 32 qualifying pairs.
The first round of the 'Jug' is set down for mid-August and the knockout will continue monthly until the final in late November. Those knocked out in round one of the Marquart Jug will move into the Mills Plate matchplay.
Peter Wallace and Bruce 'Rooster' Garrett performed beautifully in Saturday's qualifier finishing with 51 points. This was a massive six points clear of the field.
Bruce recorded an impressive four birdies and five pars for 31 points on 11 holes.
He had another par but that didn't count as his partner was also scoring three-pointers.
Peter finished up with six three-pointers and a two-pointer for 20 points on the seven holes that his scores were better than Bruce's.
Scott Moylan and Marcus Muggleton, 45 points, came in second in a countback with Jeff Roberts and David Thom.
Four pairs, Jono Alliston and Mick Kinnear, Ian Cutmore and Nick Cumming, Mick Fox and Gary Sharpe and Dave Worgan and Jason Pomfrett finished in another countback with 43 points.
The main event for the ladies during the week, a Canadian foursomes, was played on Wednesday.
Sandra Williams and Bronwyn Thorley combined to win the day with a score of 74, runners-up were Teena Myler and Sandy Swan with 79.
The veteran's golf on Tuesday was washed out when 30mm of rain hit the course overnight and early morning.
Peter Wallace had started his good form earlier in the week, winning Thursday's 12-hole comp with 30 points. Ken Luxford, 27, and Des Douglass, 26, were next best.
Teena Myler continued her good form to take out another ladies stableford on Saturday. She finished with 39 points. Sandy Swan was runner-up with 36.
Harry Edmonds was the winner of Sunday's medley stableford with 34 points.
