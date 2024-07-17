The Inverell Times
sport
The Inverell Times' complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

A big roll up of teams for Marquart Jug Qualifier

By Dick Hudson
Updated July 17 2024 - 1:07pm, first published 1:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Wallace and Bruce Garrett.
Peter Wallace and Bruce Garrett.

The Inverell men played their golf Marquart Jug Qualifier on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL

AFL tackle shock wave opens door for NRL SOS

Lions coach Chris Fagan says he won't be directing tackle technique changes for the time being. Photo: Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS
Justin Chadwick and Anna Harrington

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.