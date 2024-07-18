Community radio to broadcast drought information thanks to $20,000 grant

A WEEKLY program focusing on drought preparedness will now feature on Inverell community radio, thanks to a $20,000 grant.
Star FM president Joanne Vine said the funding, from the Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal, would allow the radio station to employ a part-time journalist to collate and broadcast the information.
"The journalist will record a weekly program that will include interviews and information on how to plan for drought, community consultation and climate change initiatives," Ms Vine said.
"Thanks to this funding, we hope to broadcast about 250 news stories each year focusing on drought preparedness."
Interviews and tips on drought preparedness can also be downloaded from the station's updated website, Ms Vine said.
The funding is aimed at making Inverell and district more prepared for, and resilient to, the impacts of drought. To that end, the journalist will conduct interviews with relevant agencies, such as Landcare, providing tips and relevant information.
The rural and regional foundation falls under the umbrella of the Federal Government's Future Drought Fund. Nearly $1.3 million was distributed to 46 non-for-profit organisations for an array of drought-related projects.
Star FM was the only organisation in the Northern Tablelands to receive such funding.
Ms Vine said the station was indebted to Ladybug Projects, which facilitated the successful grant application, collating all information for the funding opportunity.
Begun in 2009, Inverell community radio, in Byron Street, is run by a team of volunteers and three paid staff.
"We've been gradually building up the station, but still have a long way to go," Ms Vine said.
"Ten per cent of our listeners identity as First Nation people, so part of our missions is to 'close the gap' and reach out to our First Nations audience."
The journalist is already working at the station and his broadcasts will begin airing later this year.
