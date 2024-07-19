Explore history at your own pace with self-guided tour

Inverell Shire Council has launched the new self-guided Inverell Heritage Walking Tour booklet to celebrate the rich history of the town.
The 44-page guide features detailed information on thirty-three historic locations in the CBD and surrounds.
The included map will guide residents and visitors along the route, to view the locations, many of which are still reminiscent of their original construction.
Each location was chosen due to its cultural and historical significance. Information was compiled by Inverell Shire's Heritage Advisor, Mr Mitch McKay in association with Council staff, Inverell District Family History Group and local historians, to ensure accuracy.
The project compliments the Inverell Heritage Walk Soundtrail, which is an immersive experience into the human stories of these locations, enjoyed through impressive narration by local identities.
The aim of the project was to provide visitors and residents with a variety of opportunities to discover the rich history of the community, both European and Indigenous and ensure the heritage of the shire can be celebrated and enjoyed well into the future.
Inverell Heritage Walking Tour is available free at Inverell Visitor Information Centre in Campbell Street.
Inverell Heritage Walking Tour was co-funded by Inverell Shire Council and NSW Government.
