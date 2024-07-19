The Inverell Times
Explore history at your own pace with self-guided tour

By Staff Writers
July 19 2024 - 12:56pm
Inverell Shire Council has launched the new self-guided Inverell Heritage Walking Tour booklet to celebrate the rich history of the town.

