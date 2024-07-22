The Inverell Times
The Inverell Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Elderly pedestrian dies after traffic accident

By Staff Writers
Updated July 23 2024 - 11:53am, first published 9:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AN elderly woman has died after she was hit while walking across a road in Inverell on Monday, July 22.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.