Feds' multi-million dollar boost to upgrade shire's roads

MORE than $12.30 million has been earmarked for road improvements across the shire under the Federal Government's Roads to Recovery program.
The funding, over the next five years, is $4 million more than provided over the previous five years.
It means rural roads, bridges and causeways will be resealed and heavy patching will be carried out.
Kings Plains Road, Western Feeder Road and Nullamanna Road are among priorities for an upgrade by Inverell Shire Council.
"This extra funding has been a great boost to maintaining our roads," Mayor Paul Harmon said.
"The highest priority for this funding is any heavy patching required under forthcoming bitumen reseal programs.
"Following this, any works identified in Council's rural and regional sealed road rehabilitation plans will be addressed."
Introduced in 2001, the Roads to Recovery Program allocates funding to councils to address the maintenance backlog on local roads.
Council has used previous program funding to upgrade 390 kilometres of roads in the shire, including Bonshaw, Warialda, Texas and Yetman roads.
Separate to the Roads to Recovery program, Council will prioritise new kerb and guttering in Chester Street, between Mansfield Street and Wood Street.
An upgrade to the block's existing drainage will also occur, complementing existing works in Chester Street between Lawrence and Mansfield streets.
"These works will deliver road user safety benefits and address the above road infrastructure issues," Mayor Harmon said.
Funding for this and other town roads projects comes from the Federal Government's local roads and community infrastructure program, introduced in 2020 to combat the impacts on the community of COVID.
A total of $750 million has been set aside for councils across Australia to improve infrastructure.
It is expected Inverell's share of the funding will go towards the town centre renewal plan, new kerb and guttering for Mansfield Street and the rehabilitation of Granville and Lawrence streets.
Residual funds would go towards tree replacement in Chester Street and the nearby area.
