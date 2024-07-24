Two charged after firearms allegedly stolen from Inverell property

TWO men will face court following the alleged theft of firearms from a property in Inverell.
Officers attached to New England Police District began inquiries after 12 firearms were allegedly stolen from a property in Dog Trap Lane, Inverell, last month.
The theft allegedly took place between 10pm on Monday, June 24 and 8am the following day.
Following inquiries, about 3.15pm on Wednesday, June 26, police attended a business in Uralla and arrested a 30-year-old man.
Shortly after, police executed a search warrant at a home in Depot Road, Uralla, where they seized eight firearms, documentation and ammunition.
The man was taken to Armidale Police Station and charged with 28 property and firearm-related offences.
He was refused bail and appeared in Tamworth Local Court on Thursday, June 27, where he was formally refused bail to appear at Armidale Local Court on Wednesday, September 18.
Following further inquiries, about 4pm yesterday, July 23, police attended a home in Lindsay Avenue, Inverell, in relation to a concern for welfare and a man in possession of a firearm.
Police searched the man's bedroom and located two firearms -- one alleged to be from the break-and-enter -- as well as ammunition, cannabis plants, cannabis seeds and methylamphetamine.
The 26-year-old man was arrested and taken to Inverell Police Station.
He has been charged with possess unregistered firearm-not pistol/prohibited firearm, possess unauthorised pistol, not keep firearm safely-not pistol/prohibited firearm, not keep firearm safely-pistol, possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority, possess prohibited plant, and two counts of possess prohibited drug.
The man was refused bail and will appear at Moree Local Court today, July 24.
