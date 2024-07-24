Hometown trainers among the winners

It was certainly a good day out for Inverell trainers on their home track when the jockey club hosted a winter racing meet.
Ridge Wilson and Todd Payne both scored victories.
Wilson scored in the second race of the day, the 1050 metre Maiden Handicap, with Exceed to Ambition having her 15th race start and first for the Inverell trainer.
The daughter of Exceed and Excel started strong and held her lead throughout to take the win.
Payne celebrated in the second last race, the 1400m Benchmark 50 Handicap, with Kalahari Heart finding a burst of speed late on the outside to win by half a length.
All-in-all, the day was a positive one for the Inverell Jockey Club with the track holding up despite the previous week's wet conditions.
Luke Pepper began the day's winners with Holyrood Girl taking out the 1200m Maiden Plate.
Gunnedah's Gavin Groth got the win in the 1050 Benchmark 50 with Powerstone.
Glen Innes trainer Paddy Cunningham collected the winnings in the 1600m Benchmark 50 with the aptly named Mammoth Mountain.
Father and daughter duo Brett and Courtney Bellamy rounded out the day with La Cache A Vin claiming a nearly two length win in the final race, the 1200m Benchmark 50.
