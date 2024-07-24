Premiers on the hunt for 'cohesion'

The Tingha Tigers are still the team to beat in the Group 19 league tag competition but their 2024 campaign definitely hasn't been as easy as previous ones, according to coach Ivan Lackay.
The back-to-back premiers sit with just one loss for the season, against Bingara, but are in second on the table thanks to two forfeits against them.
Wet weather and bye rounds have also made it a stop-start season for the side.
"A stop and start season. It is just frustrating," Lackay said.
"Byes, wet weekends, rep round, forfeits. It knocks our for and against around. If we lose another game we probably end up third only because we haven't played as many games."
It has certainly been the case over the last couple of months. They've had Narwan forfeit against them and then two byes thrown in there as well.
They did hit the field on Sunday though against the competition's big improvers in Glen Innes.
Lackay said there was a bit of rustiness evident but it was a close game with his side winning 18-14.
"They have a really good side, they can pass that ball unbelievably," Lackay said of the Magpies.
"They had some good players.
"We had two of our best players out. We only had two reserves.
"It was a good win for us because in the middle of comp there, I think it was five or six weeks and we only played two games."
The game was high quality with the lead changing constantly throughout.
"Out of all the games I have watched in the last three years, that was the highest quality game I have watched," Lackay said.
"We have got pretty good moves, they have got pretty good moves and they were coming off.
"It was good to watch. I bet it was a good game to play. The lead changed four times."
They will get to take the field this Sunday in Moree against the Boomerangs.
Lackay is looking forward to it, particularly after seeing Moree get the result against Narwan.
"We have got five games left, I just hope no one forfeits so we can get cohesion," he said.
"We haven't played the Boomerangs. They will give us a run out there on the weekend, I am a bit excited for it."
