The Inverell Times
The Inverell Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Holy Trinity to expand classes to years 11 and 12 | Video

By Staff Writers
July 25 2024 - 11:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HOLY Trinity School will be expanding to include year 11 and 12 students.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.