Holy Trinity to expand classes to years 11 and 12 | Video

HOLY Trinity School will be expanding to include year 11 and 12 students.
The first year 11 cohort will start in 2026, with the first year 12 class finishing the HSC in 2027.
ARMIDALE Catholic schools director of schools, Regina Menz, said the community had long advocated for the school's expansion to include years 11 and 12.
The school, in Moore Street, Inverell, currently caters from pupils from kindergarten to year 10.
"It is such an exciting time for our system and the Inverell community to offer this choice to our young people and their families," Ms Menz said.
"Holy Trinity is well set up to offer stage six education, with outstanding facilities, great staff and a supportive community for students to finish their education in a Catholic context."
Holy Trinity students would now have the opportunity to complete their secondary education in an inclusive community.
Principal, Jillian Rainger said: "I'm really excited for this opportunity for our school, it will be a privilege to see our students continue to grow with Catholic education for the past two years of their schooling."
School performance leader, Jason Hanrahan said: "We had really strong parental support for this expansion. The research shows by having less transitions throughout schooling our students do better in terms of their wellbeing and their learning."
Ms Menz said: "The expansion of Holy Trinity allows us to promote many different learning pathways that will support our young people to realise a hope filled future."
Holy Trinity School provides Vocational Education Training and with the expansion, the full certificate qualification will be able to be delivered.
School-based apprenticeships and traineeships are now a possibility for students with the ability to continue into years 11 and 12. There are also opportunities for early commencement of VET courses and Certificate III opportunities, which lead to additional pathways into tertiary study.
The project is supported and approved by Monsignor Edward Wilkes and the Armidale Catholic Schools Board.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.