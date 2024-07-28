Mia Szumowski to represent Australia at Sanda world championships

Former Inverell local Mia Szumowski has been selected to compete in the World Junior Sanda Championships in Brunei this September.
Szumowski, who will be participating in the combat event, is the only woman among the three athletes chosen to represent Australia.
Szumowski said she was "shocked" and "happy" with the selection.
"I was so happy," she said. "I didn't believe it at first."
The 16-year-old's journey to the world championships began when she was selected by the head coach after winning a gold medal in a tournament featuring Sanda last year.
"I then received the letter in February to compete in the world championships," she said.
"It's empowering to be the only woman chosen in the Australian team for my event. It's a great honour."
Szumowski began martial arts at the age of three.
Born in Inverell, she has been dedicated to the sport ever since, moving to Port Macquarie five years ago.
Having received her black belt in 2021, Szumowski started exploring different styles, including Muay Thai and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. However, she said that Sanda, a form of Chinese free-fighting similar to kickboxing, captured her heart.
"Sanda really stuck with me. It was just the energy distribution that I needed. I love the dynamic of it because you need to be fast-paced, and it's quite full-on."
Her coach, Rodel Glanville, who is also the Australian assistant coach for Sanda, said Szumowski has "grown in leaps and bounds in the short time she's been competing" in Sanda.
"It's a great opportunity for her to compete at the world championships and go up against the world's best in her age group," he said.
Glanville has been heavily involved in developing Sanda as a sport in Australia. He is a former u75kg Australian Sanda Champion, having represented Australia in 2017 in Kazan, Russia, and in 2019 in Shanghai, China.
He described Sanda as a combination of martial arts and football.
"You need to have the skills for your stand-up fighting, such as punching, kicking, and grappling, but there's also the part where you can tackle and do takedowns," he said.
"For those who love martial arts and football, this sport definitely has the best combination."
Glanville said the last world championships featured about 450 competitors from 60 countries.
In preparation for the world stage, Szumowski trains six days a week, roughly six hours a day, both morning and night.
She will also travel to Lithgow twice to train with the entire team and may compete in additional tournaments before the championships. She is currently looking for sponsorship and raising funds to support her journey.
