BEN McMahon only had the time it takes to sell one steer and two heifers, but it was enough to impress the judges and claim the John Weekes Memorial Shield and take out this year's NSW ALPA Young Auctioneers Competition.
The 24-year-old, representing Lehman Stock and Property, Inverell, won from a field of 10 competitors who hailed from across the state.
This was Ben's third attempt at the competition and he said selling at the Dubbo saleyards was much closer to the day-to-day work of his job as an agent and auctioneer.
"Today was much more natural than selling in Sydney [at the Royal Show]," he said.
"I was nervous in the lead-up to the competition, but as soon as I got onto the catwalk the nerves disappeared."
READ MORE:
The runner-up was Sam Smith, 22, from Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon and Company, Forbes.
This was also Sam's third time auctioneering in the competition.
Harry Waters, Elders Gundagai, was awarded the Max Bailey Memorial Encouragement Award.
Traditionally held at the Sydney Royal Show, this year's competition was postponed and moved to Dubbo due to the COVID-19 pandemic after the Sydney Royal was cancelled.
While the judging criteria remained the same, finalists sold one steer and two heifers from the catwalk of the saleyards, rather than a rostrum as occurs when the competition is in Sydney.
The competitors were judged on their diction, values, voice and manner, as well as their presence and unique style, by a panel of respected and experienced auctioneers.
The judges were Scott Cooper, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Gunnedah; Nik Hannaford, Elders Gunnedah and Mark Garland, PT Lord, Dakin and Associates, Dubbo.
"We were very proud of each of the auctioneers who represented themselves, their companies and their families with pride and distinction," said ALPA chief executive Peter Baldwin.
"All great Auctioneers are moulded, not made and we take great inspiration from young people in our industry showing passion for the art of auctioneering."
"These young auctioneers who uplifted us today are our future and are living proof that our educational program and great mentorship in conjunction with their employers is showing such great dividends."
The other NSW finalists were:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.