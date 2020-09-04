The Inverell Times
Inverell's Ben McMahon wins NSW ALPA Young Auctioneers Competition

By Karen Bailey
Updated November 24 2023 - 10:22am, first published September 4 2020 - 1:59pm
The NSW ALPA Young Auctioneers Competition runner-up Sam Smith, Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon and Company, Forbes, and winner Ben McMahon, Lehman Stock and Property, Inverell. Photos: Lucy Kinbacher
BEN McMahon only had the time it takes to sell one steer and two heifers, but it was enough to impress the judges and claim the John Weekes Memorial Shield and take out this year's NSW ALPA Young Auctioneers Competition.

