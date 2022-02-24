coronavirus,

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two locals in the latest update from Hunter New England Health on Thursday. The region reported the death of three people overnight; one male and two females. Two were aged in their 80s and one was over 100. One was from Inverell LGA, another from Moree Plains and the other from Newcastle. There are currently 21 COVID-19 cases receiving care in hospitals across the local health district, and one in intensive care. READ MORE: There were 1216 active cases recorded in the 24 hours up to 4pm Wednesday in the Hunter New England while there were more than 14,000 active cases reported (pcr tests only) for the region in the past four weeks. Locally, there are 645 active cases in Armidale, 351 in Inverell, 227 in Moree Plains, 89 in Glen Innes, 74 in Uralla, 36 in Gwydir, 33 in Tenterfield and 17 in the Walcha local government areas. The state has recorded 8271 new cases and 12 deaths in the past 24 hours.

