Police appeal after fire destroys Elsmore home

POLICE are investigating a suspicious fire after it ripped through a home and destroyed it in the early hours of Thursday. Emergency services were called to a house on Elsmore Road in the small community of Elsmore, about 17km south of Inverell, about 2.30am, after reports a blaze had broken out. Firefighters swiftly arrived and started battling the flames but the home was destroyed. Police confirmed no-one was at the home at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported. New England Police District officers attended and set up a crime scene. READ MORE: Police combed the area for clues as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the housefire, which is being treated as suspicious. Anyone who was in the area at the time and noticed any suspicious activity has been urged to come forward to police. Members of the community who have information or any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area around the time the fire started have also been urged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

