With restrictions eased and people knowing they can attend opening night to chat with like-minded photographers, this year's Inverell Photography Prize is shaping up to be a wonderful event, with $1500 dollars prize money to be won. Inverell Art Gallery manager Jane Peterkin said organisers were hoping to encourage more young photographers this year. "Last year we had an increase in teen entries with amazing quality," she said. This year's photography judge is Mike Terry. Mike is photographer and collage artist based in Armidale and is currently working at the University of New England. After getting his start as a photojournalist in 2000, Mike has worked in photography and film for commercial, editorial and fine-art clients internationally. READ MORE: There is still plenty of time to take photos and get your entries in. Photographers have another week to bring the actual photographs into the gallery with entry forms due on March 11. The exhibition's opening night is Friday 25th at 6pm with nibbles and a bar. Residents can visit this exhibition until April 29 to admire the work of the talented photographers. If you wish to enter, forms can either be collected from the library, Tourist Information Centre and Harvey Norman or download one from the website www.inverellartgallery.com.au. Note the conditions of entry and framing requirements. You can see Mike's work at www.miketerryphoto.com Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

