community,

Inverell's newest Citizen of the Year, Richard 'Dick' Hudson, has now joined the ranks of those who came before him as his paver is set down in the Macintyre Lions' path. Mr Hudson was joined by family members on Friday for the ceremony at Victoria Park, with mayor Paul Harmon and Duane O'Brien from Inverell Macintyre Lions Club. READ ALSO "After placing the brick, I had a slow walk along the commemorative path viewing all of the past Citizen of the Year awardees," Mr Hudson said. "I feel extremely honoured to be recognised as part of the group." His work in environmental, sporting, cultural and church groups saw Cr Harmon laud him as "dedicated, involved, compassionate and loyal." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BJtY4CMXGJ9APPdVzGZtxU/11b8cd8c-7aef-48eb-b9b4-17cfc99322af.jpg/r0_357_5472_3449_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg