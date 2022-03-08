International Women's Day 2022: Inverell VIEW Club ladies celebrate female power over lunch
It's a yearly tradition for Inverell's VIEW Club ladies, and their 2022's International Women's Day lunch was no different on Tuesday.
Celebrating the day at the Tatt's, the social outing helped to reinforce the power and force of strong female friendship.
International Women's Day, held on March 8, is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.
IWD has occurred for well over a century, with the first IWD gathering in 1911 supported by over a million people.
Today, IWD belongs to all groups collectively everywhere. IWD is not country, group or organization specific.
