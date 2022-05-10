The Inverell Times
The Ladies Day Out at the New Farm Vineyard in Ashford being held on Thursday May 12

By Newsroom
May 10 2022 - 3:00am
Ladies, unleash your creativity at free day out at local vineyard

Ladies have the chance to unleash their creative side, enjoy stimulating conversation with other ladies living within and around the area in a completely free event at a local vineyard.

