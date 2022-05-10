Ladies, unleash your creativity at free day out at local vineyard

Ladies have the chance to unleash their creative side, enjoy stimulating conversation with other ladies living within and around the area in a completely free event at a local vineyard.
The Ladies Day Out at the New Farm Vineyard in Ashford being held on Thursday May 12 from 9.30am for 10am to 2.30pm.
The event has been organised by HealthWISE and Gwymac/Landcare-Inverell, with the mission to have the day as an opportunity to mingle and touch base with other ladies and to enjoy a creative crafts day.
With wreath making, floral arranging and terrarium making, the day will be complemented with a morning tea and lunch - all completely free.
"During Covid19 and the floods, fire, mice plagues and other disasters that have devastated our communities, community members are keen to socialise and connect with friends, neighbours and acquaintances once again," organisers said.
"This event gives ladies the opportunity to unleash their creative side and converse with other ladies living within and around the communities and promote community connectedness once again."
Maree Gerhardt and her family, owners of the New Farm Winery - previously Zappa's Winery - have opened her farm and venue for the day to host the activities.
A local florist will be in attendance to instruct and guide the floral arranging and sourcing of items from local garden and outdoors to create a wreath and floral arrangements.
Gwymac /Landcare have purchased the items for the building of a terrarium on the day.
Ladies are asked to bring a bowl/vase /jar to place their Terrarium in to take home.
For more information and to RSVP, contact Contact Chris Connor on 0429046691 or Ashley Fourie on 0437537393.
