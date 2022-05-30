Inverell turns into Paris with Cabaret for Ukraine

Paris maybe the capital of cabaret but Inverell is stepping up!
It may not quite be the Moulin Rouge as immortalised by Toulouse-Lautrec, three well renowned local performers will present an evening of light entertainment on June 18 as a fundraiser in support of Ukrainian refugees and humanitarian relief.
Advertisement
The proceeds raised will go to Medecins Sans Frontiers otherwise known as Doctors Without Borders.
This fabulous global organisation delivers urgent medical supplies throughout all devastated areas of Ukraine.
They also train local health workers in dealing with mass casualties as well as running mobile clinics and organising medical evacuations. It is estimated that over 13 million people have been displaced.
Cabaret originated in the bohemian area of Montmartre in Paris towards the end of the 19th century and was traditionally performed in casual pubs and restaurants with the emphasis on music, dance, theatre and of course wine and food.
They were French after all.
While you may not see Peta Blyth doing the Can Can on top of a table, you will hear the songs of Edith Piaf, who performed at the Moulin Rouge and the music of Satie, the French composer and pianist.
Among others the music of American composer Cole Porter will feature.
Peta Blyth, a soprano, is best known for Opera in the Paddock and has performed globally including with the Australian Opera.
Eliza Scott is a violinist raised in Armidale who completed her Masters at the Royal College of Music in London where she performed for the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle.
Keiko Robertson now resides in Inverell. She is a pianist with a love of Spanish music and Chopin. She studied in Japan and later America and Spain.
This night of light entertainment, for this critically urgent cause is at the Inverell Town Hall on Saturday June 18 at 6.30 for a 7pm start.
Bring your own basket supper and buy a glass of wine from the bar set up by the Inverell club, or order a $50 hamper for two by calling Fae on 0459 256 514.
At interval there will be a short auction. Tickets are $45 for adults and are available atwww.trybookings.com/BZODC.
Those who cannot make it on the night can still contribute, by making a donation on this same site.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.