Remembering the legacy of John Spencer Butler

The Macintyre River featured as a big part in John's life. He knew the river's comings and goings intimately. John was a member of the Inverell Flood Planning Committee, he had a wealth of knowledge as to the varied ways rain events could cause floods in Inverell. He had many experiences dealing directly with Inverell CBD in flood defending the Pastoral Chambers and assisting others, so much so, his advice was sought after. He walked many times each day along the river to and from work and in retirement and in latter years, many commented on not seeing him, and would ask after him. he was a part of everyday life in Inverell.