The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News

Remembering the legacy of John Spencer Butler

By Butler Family
June 17 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REMEMBERED: John Spencer Butler has been remembered by his family as a respected community member and beloved family man, one year on from his passing. Photos: Contributed

John Spencer Butler, a resident of Inverell for 88 years, died at the Inverell District Hospital on June 6, 2021 aged 89 years.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.