Walking for 30 years: Inverell group celebrates milestone

Inverell Bushwalking Club celebrated 30 years of hiking and camping on Sunday, when past and present members attended a lunch.
Past members travelled from as far as Wauchope and current members from Glen Innes, Warialda and local area for the lunch, held at The Inverell Club.
Advertisement
A cake was cut to mark the occasion, a brief history of the club was delivered by Mick O'Brien and the current president, Peter Emerson, addressed the attendees.
READ MORE:
Following the formalities, guest speaker Anthony Alliston gave a very interesting presentation about his extensive travels and hikes abroad.
These included a journey to Everest Base Camp, hikes in Canada, USA, Mt Kilimanjaro, Kenya, Ben Nevis, Scotland, and he spoke about how he has trekked the Kakoda Track twice.
The Inverell Bushwalking Club members have enjoyed exploring many historical, mining and natural sites over the years, both in National Parks and private properties.
Activities have not only included many types of hikes and camps, but canoe trips and cycle tours. Some of the more notable trips include twice cycling to the coast, canoeing Apsley, Dumaresq, Bellingen, and Macintyre River systems and backpacking nine days and 12 days across the Australian Alps.
Most of the gorges and rivers along the Great Divide have been visited as well as Kaputar and Warrumbungle Ranges. Whilst these trips are more extensive, most outings are a Sunday day walk suitable to most people and can be as simple as Goonoowigall loop.
Outings give opportunities for those interested in photography, flora, wildlife and bird spotting to enjoy their day out, not to mention the health benefit.
The club would welcome anyone interested in coming along. They have a prospective member system, so potential members can experience a couple of walks. All walks are graded. For further information contact 0447 522 357 or go to the club's website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.