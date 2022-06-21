The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Walking for 30 years: Inverell group celebrates milestone

By Newsroom
Updated June 22 2022 - 2:37am, first published June 21 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bruce Turner (past president), Mick OBrien (past president and life member), Joan Germany (past secretary, treasurer and life member), Peter Emerson (current president), Brian Gardner (past president) and Ian Smith (past president) at Sunday's celebration.

Inverell Bushwalking Club celebrated 30 years of hiking and camping on Sunday, when past and present members attended a lunch.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.