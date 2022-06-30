Juicy line-up of entertainment at orange festival

The countdown is on for the 2022 Regional Australia Bank, Bingara Happy Days Orange Festival, celebrating the nostalgia and music of the 50s and 60s and the good times of yesteryear.
The weekend of events starts tomorrow - Friday from midday with the annual orange picking ceremony in front of the Bingara RSL club in Finch Street.
Advertisement
The trees have produced a bumper crop of fruit this year which is sure to meet the approval of even the most discerning orange connoisseur.
The 'Orange Police' (aka Bingara Central School students) have done a fantastic job of keeping the oranges safe and secure for the picking and have recently placed signs on each of the trees informing visitors of the sacred orange picking tradition.
Festival coordinator Georgia Standerwick said residents and visitors are invited to take part in the picking but are asked to do so with restraint.
"When harvesting the fruit, we ask participants to only take what they need and to be conservative in their picking to ensure there is enough fruit for everyone to enjoy," Ms Standerwick said.
On Friday night the fun and frivolity kick off with a special screening of 'Stand by Me' at the Roxy Theatre, with all funds raised going towards the 2023 festival.
The fundraiser will be a night the whole family can enjoy with 50s fun for everyone. The adjacent Roxy Café will be serving retro diner classics such as milkshakes and hotdogs from 5pm and for those who really want to get into the spirit of the evening, there will be prizes for the best dressed, so don your leather jackets, poodle skirts or jeans with turned up cuffs.
On Saturday, the retro merriment continues with the annual street festival commencing at 10am with vintage car displays, screenings of vintage footage and TV shows in the historic Roxy Theatre, dance demonstrations by the Sydney Swing Katz, a hula hoop competition and rock 'n roll music to get your toes tapping with performances by 'The Zephyr Project and Memphis Moovers.
To guide the trip down memory lane the fabulous Miss Ilona Harker will be returning this year as our loveable master of ceremonies and much to the delight of every parent, the extremely popular Kid's Zone also returns with a ride-all-day wrist band available to purchase for only $15.
The street festival will culminate with the annual and much-loved street parade at 2pm. Anyone interested in participating in the parade is asked to marshal at the northern end of Maitland Street from 1.30pm.
The fun doesn't end there; from 4pm the Bingara Show Society will be presenting an exhilarating showcase of Aussie FMX bikes and rodeo at the Bingara Showground and from 7pm until late the Bingara RSL club will be hosting a 50s and 60s Dance Hall with legendry retro DJ Grizzly Adams, as well as dance demonstrations and instruction from the New England Rockabilly Rockers. Even if you have two left feet, Grizzly guarantees he will get you rocking.
It is sure to be a great weekend in Bingara so ring your friends, ring your family, and make sure they make it to Bingara for the festival weekend.
For more information contact the Bingara Visitor Information Centre on (02) 6724 0066 or Georgia on 0491 272 614.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.