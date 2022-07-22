The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News

Inverell District Family Services opening bush preschool near Inverell

By Newsroom
Updated July 22 2022 - 6:37am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EARLY EDUCATION INCREASE: Inverell District Family Support CEO Nicky Lavender, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall and Operations Manager Tom Devlin look over plans for the new 30-place early childhood education centre. Picture: Supplied

A new 'bush preschool' will deliver an additional 30 high quality childcare places for families in the Inverell area.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.