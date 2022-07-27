A physical and skillful encounter fronted the crowd when the Warialda Wombats hosted the Moree Boomerangs for the club's Old Boys' Day on Saturday.
Club legend Les Cleal kicked off the men's match where the Wombats were beaten 36-22 by the Boomerangs for the round 12 clash.
"The Boomerangs came out with all cylinders firing, scoring two quick tries," the Wombats' Peter Hancock said.
"Warialda played their way back into the game and with about ten minutes to play looked like they would narrowly win.
"The individual brilliance of Lachlan McGrady was the difference between the two teams, he scored three tries with two being individual tries.
"Both sides were very competitive and displayed a high level of skill.
"Both teams were well organised by their halves and the game reflected this organisation.
"A great game to watch."
In the league tag fixture, it was hard to split the sides with a 20-all draw.
"Warialda have significantly improved their playing skills since the beginning of the year," Hancock said.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
