War story behind Inverell's grand honour boards

On Sunday, May 4, 1919, two magnificent large timber honour boards were unveiled and dedicated in the St Augustine Anglican Church in Inverell.
A distinctive feature of the two honour roll was the carving including eucalyptus leaves and gum nuts.
These images became a distinctive feature of Australian memorials and a number also included Waratahs and Flannel Flowers.
With the horrific deaths and injuries suffered at Gallipoli and the Western Front, the Australian Red Cross Society formed a unit called Red Cross Industries.
Each injured soldier was allocated a Red Cross nurse in hospital and within the depot, an injured soldier was taught various skills to help them re-adjust to civilian life.
With these skills, the soldiers made leather work and many toys as well as honour rolls for donation or sale to individuals and community organisation.
In the case of the honour rolls installed in the Inverell Church, the Red Cross Soldier who completed the honour rolls was named in The Inverell Times, May 6, 1919.
Private J. Williams was a member of the Randwick Red Cross Hospital Handicrafts' Unit in Sydney.
Following an attack of trench feet on the Western Front, his feet were amputated but with assistance from the Red Cross, he became a skilled craftsman.
Further research may identify work undertaken by this remarkable young man.
