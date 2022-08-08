Nathan Stapleton's junior club, Glen Innes Minor League, will hosted a fundraiser on August 6 in conjunction with the Magpies Old Boys' Day.
The club took on Inverell Maroon at Mead Park for their Group 19 junior rugby league fixtures and will be raised funds through various efforts as Stapleton prepares for life in a wheelchair.
Every cent raised on the day, whether it be through the canteen, raffles, 100 clubs and doubles, was donated to Stapleton and his young family.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
