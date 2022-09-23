The Inverell Times
Junior Sport

Glen Innes Celts players from North West region selected in Northern Heat representative squad

Mitchell Craig
Mitchell Craig
September 23 2022 - 4:00am
GLEN Innes teenagers Diesel Harvey and Shaun McKenna have been selected in the Northern Heat junior representative squad.

