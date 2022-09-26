Homegrown hockey star Nathan Czinner will run a free skills session in a coaching clinic at Armidale this weekend.
Czinner and some of his NSW Pride teammates will visit the New England Hockey Centre for a three-hour session on Saturday.
He also played for Ryde in the Sydney premier league grand final and has just been named in the Australian under-21 team.
The Australian team will compete in the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia from October 22-29.
Featuring six hockey nations, the Sultan of Johor Cup is the only junior invitational hockey tournament in the world and will this year celebrate its 10th edition.
The Australian team, which was selected from the National Junior Men's Squad, consists of eight players aged 20 or younger who are eligible for 2023 National Junior Squad and Junior World Cup selection.
"It was difficult to select a team of 18 from the National Junior Squad of 27 because it has incredible depth in it," Australian coach Jay Stacy said.
"The players selected for this tournament have shown that they are up to this standard. They performed well at the Australian Under 21 Championships and various other technical and tactical camps."
"Collectively we have selected a very balanced team that has a blend of experience and guys coming through in the younger age bracket."
"We believe we have picked the best team possible but there was also an eye on the future."
Czinner is also gearing up to compete for NSW Pride in the Sultana Bran Hockey One League.
The Pride includes eight members of the Australian gold medal winning squad from the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
Meanwhile, Armidale product and NSW under-21 representative Jake McCann will also be there this weekend.
The session will run between 11am and 2pm with players under-18 grouped into appropriate skills brackets.
There will be a barbeque and meet and greet after.
Visit https://www.revolutionise.com.au/hockeyne/ to register for the event.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
