A TINY James Davis is turning heads with the nine-year-old leading the way for juniors at the Inverell Golf Club.
Proud parents Ben and Melinda Davis have overseen his development since he first picked up a golf club.
"We're really proud of him. He was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of four," Mr Davis said.
"He's got a lot on his plate, but he takes it all in his stride and he goes to his own little place with golf.
"He zones out and forgets the world and you wouldn't know how much he has going on in his life."
James surprised his parents with how fast he took to the sport after a family holiday on the Gold Coast.
He has since gone on to win competition against the men at club and Northern Rivers District Golf Association level.
He was the youngest kid at the recent Primary School Sports Association event in Sydney and the youngest golfer in the Northern Inland Academy of Sport development program.
"We were on holidays on the Gold Coast about five years ago when he picked up a stick and started playing," Mr Davis said.
"We didn't think much of it at the time and it's only in the last two years that he's really committed himself to it, he's always swinging something in his hands.
James now trains with Tamworth PGA coach Harrison Russell every few weeks while playing each weekend.
He has a putting mat in the family lounge room and his own chipping field in the backyard.
Mr Davis said the Inverell Golf Club have welcomed James and other junior golfers with open arms.
James plays alongside other promising juniors Matt Reece and Harley Tickle.
"A lot of the members and senior people out at the golf club have made him feel really welcome," Mr Davis said.
"It's not just James either, they've taken on all the young kids out there."
James dreams of playing professionally one day while his father said he continues to grow in confidence.
He currently leads the The Hoyt Cup at Inverell Golf Club for the player with the lowest aggregate for eight of the 12 monthly mugs from December through to November
He also played Australian junior championships on the Gold Coast last year and will be back again in 2023.
"That's when we noticed how much it meant to him," Mr Davis said.
"He's tiny and not going to be the tallest kid either, but he already hits the ball further than me.
"He's a good kid with big plans and we'll always support him."
Juniors play every fortnight at the club with many coming to the club for the first time.
It cost $5 to play nine holes with PGA coach Harrison Russell and a representative from Jack Newton Junior Golf scheduled for the clubs October 16 event.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
