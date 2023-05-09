The Inverell Times
The Monthly Mug wrapped up

By Dick Hudson
Updated May 9 2023 - 11:20am, first published 10:20am
Ted Edmonds - May monthly mug winner
Ted Edmonds - May monthly mug winner

Glen Innes golfer, Matt McHarg, playing off a handicap of +2, had a wonderful round to finish four under par in Saturday's Inverell Off-Road and Outdoor Monthly Mug.

