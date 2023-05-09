Glen Innes golfer, Matt McHarg, playing off a handicap of +2, had a wonderful round to finish four under par in Saturday's Inverell Off-Road and Outdoor Monthly Mug.
His round included five birdies, 12 pars and one bogie and is believed to be the best score recorded on the Inverell course since John Coote's 63 in January 2022.
Ted Edmonds was only a point behind Matt in the nett score and became the May Monthly Mug winner as the winner must be a member of the Inverell club.
Grade winners were Matt McHarg, Bruce Garrett and Dave Wargent.
The ladies completed the first round of their Club Championships last week. Helen Lockwood was leader of Division 1 with a gross score of 91.
Wendy Alexander finished one shot behind with 92.
Lou Cathi took the lead in Division 2 with 93 off the stick followed by Jan Frater with 95 while Helen Tickle was a clear leader of Division 3 with 103.
Helen Tickle became the nett leader for all ladies with a score of 69. She was followed by Lou Cathie with 70. The ladies championships continue this week and next week.
Good numbers turned up for the very successful Rotary Charity Day held on Sunday under ideal conditions. A highlight on the day was a hole in one on the 17th by Dave McLennan.
The men's Club Championships start this weekend with rounds one and two set down for Saturday and Sunday. Rounds three and four will be played the following weekend.
