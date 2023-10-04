The Tingha Tigers league tag team have been unbeaten in two seasons and now they're being recognised for their feats.
The team has been invited to represent the Greater Northern Region at the northern cluster of the Country Championships this Sunday in Coffs Harbour.
The competition is the representative program for league tag across country NSW.
Instead of selecting a league tag team full of players from across the area, Greater Northern have opted to just have the back-to-back Group 19 premiers as the representative team for the Group 19, Group 4 and Group 21 area.
Coach Ivan Lackay was proud to be thought of in that manner.
"It is a privilege to be picked in any rep team, let alone the whole team to represent the whole region," he said.
"It will be good to see where we are with the competition, with other teams because everyone plays different in all the comps."
They will face representative teams from Northern Rivers, Group 2 and Group 3.
The Tingha women have been back on the training paddock for the last two weeks.
While they found out a little bit earlier, Lackay said the advantage they have going into the tournament is their familiarity with one another.
"We got a late start on it which has put us two weeks behind but no excuses," he said.
"I have coached a few reps sides before, you can only train a two or three times and you have to get cohesion together.
"So we're in front there. Hopefully it is not too overwhelming.
Lackay also believes it will put them in good stead for the 2024 season.
"Thanks to the Group and all that to give us the chance and the opportunity of seeing how good our team is," he said.
"To put them in perspective for next year if we go for the three-peat, find out exactly where they are."
