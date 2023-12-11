Don't miss the final Bundurra Church Christmas Markets of 2023 this weekend

For many in the area it'll be the last chance to find some of the regions to local products in one location at the Fundarra Church Christmas Markets on Saturday, December 16.
Running every third Saturday of the month for the past five months, the markets have brought together local businesses from around the area at Bundarra Church, and these final markets of 2023 are set to be the biggest yet.
Fundarra Church Markets co-creator, Raelene Pomeroy, is hoping this weekend's event goes well.
"We've just started them ... so we've been trying to gather more stallholders to make it more successful, which this time we have," she said.
"We've been going around asking everyone from all the other local markets, and we've got about a 15 to 19 stallholders."
Ms Pomeroy said she hopes both the community and local businesses can benefit from the markets.
"Our whole aim is to just get our small communities and small businesses together, to get support from the local community," she said.
"Not only are we trying to promote the markets, but we also include all the local businesses too."
With local venues hosting Christmas parties, Ms Romeroy is hopeful the various events will overlap and combine to support each other, the multiple small stalls that will be open.
"Make it a whole Bundarra day. Get outsiders and passer throughs, anyone that we can," she said.
"The whole thing that we've been trying to do to put it all together, is just getting all the small communities, in the local area, to combine their markets
"It's just about promoting the little businesses in the areas, to try and get outsiders to come in. It's really working. We have quite good markets, and it's such a friendly environment. It's really chilled and relaxed."
From homemade toys, to candles, fresh produce and everything in between, there will be something for everyone at the various stalls.
The line up of stalls scheduled for the Bundurra Christmas markets on Saturday, December 16 are:
