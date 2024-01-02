Shelton and Fitzgerald combine for Inverell Cup double

Grafton-based trainer John Shelton and Taree apprentice Mollie Fitzgerald combined for not one, but the two feature races on Inverell Cup day.
The weather threatened to put an early end to the day with an already heavy track but it held off for the full eight races.
A light shower cleared just before the Inverell Shorts where Fitzgerald and Shelton combined for a massive three-and-a-half length win with Another Spirit.
The main race of the day, the Inverell Cup, followed.
It produced a cracking finish with Fitzgerald on Cassia Lane mowing down favourite Office Jim in the late stages to claim the win.
The Cup was the third time the Fitzgerald-Shelton-Cassia Lane trio have combined for their third win.
"She's such a beautiful little horse," Fitzgerald said.
"I have had three sits on her for three wins so she is definitely very special."
Of the win, Fitzgerald was wary of Office Jim with the seven-year-old finish second in the Queensland Country Cups final at Doomben a month ago.
But he was carrying 60 kilograms and Cassia Lane only carried 52kg after Fitzgerald's apprentice claim, a big advantage on a boggy track.
"The favourite was definitely going to be the one to beat but she had a lot of weight off her back today and just tries her heart out," Fitzgerald said.
"She actually loves the soft [ground] so that was a good sign coming here today."
Fitzgerald praised Shelton and his team.
"John's a really good trainer and he places his horses to perfection," she said.
"He is really supportive at the moment with me and I am really grateful."
Shelton was equally as complimentary of the apprentice.
"This little girl rides her so well," he said.
It was Shelton's second Inverell Cup win, his first in the early 2000s.
The trainer has an affection for the area.
"I was born in Glen Innes and moved to Grafton but I like coming over here," he said.
"I try and support it every year.
"I won one 20 years ago or something and now I have won one again."
And Shelton plans to return for a tilt at the 2025 Inverell Cup.
"I would like to thank the Inverell Jockey Club for putting on a good show and we will be back next year," he said.
Local trainers Ridge Wilson, Todd Payne and Wayne Oakenfull all managed places for the day with the visitors getting the wins.
Brett Cavanough's Evasive Nature was guided to a two length-win in the 1050 Maiden Plate by Ben Looker.
Cavanough scored his second when his apprentice Braith Nock, aboard Too Many Stars, held off Stirling Osland's Dance Off in the 1400m Maiden.
Cessnock trainer Jeremy Sylvester finished with a winner when Luke Rolls surged home late on the outside on Olimba in the 1050m Benchmark 58.
Warwick trainer Naomi Hemmings also went home with a winner.
Camille Houlgatte steered Flash Zariz to victory in the 1600m Benchmark 66.
Awaygoesthebunny made it two on the trot for Peter Sinclair and Wendy Peel in the 1400m Class1.
Nock rounded out the day by bringing up his brace on Jacob Perrett's Wiggles in the Class 3 1200m.
