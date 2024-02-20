The Inverell Times
The Inverell Times' complete view of property
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Serving up a fresh course for Moree on a Plate's 20th

Updated February 21 2024 - 12:32pm, first published 6:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Everything old is new again, and Moree on a Plate is on the move, back to where it all started two decades ago.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Celebrity

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.